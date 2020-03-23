US coronavirus cases surpass 35,000, now the third highest in the world

The number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 35,000 on Monday, making it the third highest amount of infections in the world behind only Italy and China.

The death toll in the U.S. from the COVID-19 virus reached 471 – the sixth highest in the world.

U.S. health officials have said that coronavirus cases will rise as testing becomes more widely available.

All 50 states have reported confirmed cases of coronavirus. New York has the largest number of cases at nearly 17,000 after seeing a 37.4 percent spike Monday, while Washington has the second-most at 1,996.

States have taken increasingly drastic measures to contain the virus, with many ordering state-wide lockdowns.