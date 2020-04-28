US coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, death toll climbs to past 57,000

The United States recorded 1 million coronavirus cases Tuesday, the first nation in the world to reach the grim milestone, as states across the country wrestle with how and when to safely reopen businesses amid fears of economic disaster.

The landmark number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. comes just one day after global cases surpassed 3 million.

The mounting infections across the U.S. come as the death toll exceeded 57,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

New York remains the worst-hit state in the country, with 291,996 confirmed cases and 22,668 deaths as of Tuesday, followed by 111,188 cases and 6,044 deaths in New Jersey.

