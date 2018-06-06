US: Consulate workers in China suffer mysterious medical issue consistent with what befell Americans in Cuba

The State Department announced Wednesday that “a number of individuals” have been sent back to the United States from the American consulate in China after they suffered illnesses similar to those experienced by government personnel in Cuba.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that a medical team was sent to Guangzhou, China, after the U.S. learned that one government employee “suffered a medical incident that was consistent with what American personnel in Havana, Cuba had experienced.”

She continued, “The medical screenings are ongoing for any personnel who have noted concerning symptoms or wanted baseline screening.”

US EMBASSY WORKERS IN CUBA FOUND TO HAVE BRAIN ABNORMALITIES, REPORT SAYS

In October, at least 24 Americans at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba complained of illnesses that the State Department called “health attacks.”

They reported hearing loud, grating noises before experiencing hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues and difficulty sleeping, officials said.

Cuba has maintained that it had no involvement in or knowledge of any such attacks.

The U.S. announced in March that it would be withdrawing 60 percent of its diplomats from Cuba permanently, citing the need to protect American personnel from the unexplained health attacks.

It remains unclear if there is a link between the illnesses experienced in both diplomatic offices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.