US citizen indicted on terrorist-supporting charge

An Ohio man accused of trying to fly overseas to train with an Islamic State-affiliated group has been indicted on a charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Court records show Naser Almadaoji (NAH’-ser ahl-mah-DOW’-jee) was indicted this week in U.S. District Court in Dayton. The government has accused the Iraqi-born U.S. citizen of arranging to move through Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, where he intended to train with a group called ISIS Wilayat Khorasan (wihl-eye-AHT’ KOH’-rah-sahn).

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The 19-year-old from Beavercreek in suburban Dayton was arrested Oct. 24 at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus.

The government has said Almadaoji unsuccessfully tried to join a terrorist group after traveling to Egypt and Jordan in February.