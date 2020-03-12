US Capitol closed to general public over coronavirus

The U.S. Capitol and nearby congressional office buildings are being closed to the general public over coronavirus concerns, with Congress announcing Thursday that they are allowing access only to lawmakers, staff, press and official business visitors.

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and Senate Sergeant at Arms Michael Stenger, in a joint statement on Thursday, said that the temporary closure would begin at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday and last through April 1. It also extends to the visitor center.

“Following the guidance of the medical community, particularly the recent recommendation of DC Health, and in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician, the Sergeants at Arms of the House of Representatives and Senate have issued a temporary closure of the Capitol Visitors Center to all tours,” the statement read.

“In addition, access to the Capitol and the House and Senate Office Buildings will be limited to Members, staff, credentialed press and official business visitors,” they added.

“We are taking this temporary action out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public,” the statement continued. “We appreciate the understanding of those with planned visits interrupted by this necessary, but prudent, decision.”

The announcement comes just a day after the World Health Organization designated coronavirus, or COVID-19, an international pandemic.

President Trump on Wednesday night, in an address to the nation from the Oval Office, said he was calling for a temporary halt on air travel to the United States from Europe, excluding flights from the United Kingdom and those carrying cargo, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

“The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared, or more resilient,” Trump said.

Several lawmakers, like Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., have also announced that they will close their D.C. offices.