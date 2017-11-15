US Army combat medic held in rape, murder of infant daughter, police say

Christopher Paul Conway, 22, was arrested Wednesday and charged in the rape and murder of one of his twin daughters, police said.  (Montgomery County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Office)

A U.S. Army combat medic was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with the rape and murder of one of his 9-month-old twin daughters, authorities said.

Police removed the other infant from the home, the Clarksville (Tenn.) Leaf-Chronicle reported.

The service member was identified as Christopher Paul Conway, 22, stationed at Fort Campbell, along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

“We discovered the child had been sexually assaulted, and a cord had been placed around the child’s neck and the child died from those injuries,” Clarksville, Tenn., police department spokesman Jim Knoll told Nashville’s Fox 17.  

Police responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning to find someone performing CPR on the infant, before she was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, Nashville’s WKRN-TV reported.

An investigation led to the arrest of Conway, who later admitted to the crime, WKRN reported.

Army officials confirmed to Fox 17 that Conway was a U.S. combat medic specialist at Fort Campbell.

Conway was booked Wednesday in the Montgomery County, Tenn., jail and was being held on a $100,000 bond, WKRN reported.  