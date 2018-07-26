US anticipates North Korea will return remains of 55 service members, official says

The U.S. is anticipating that North Korea will return the remains of some 55 American service members on Friday, which is the 65th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War, a U.S. official told Fox News.

The official noted that the return is not certain until the U.S. plane set to retrieve the remains departs from the northeastern city of Wonsan with the caskets.

The return of the American remains lost in the Korean War was a major commitment by North Korean leader Kim Jung-un to President Trump at the summit in Singapore last month.

The remains– if all goes well– should be flown to the U.S. airbase of Osan in South Korea, where they will be catalogued and then flown to a Hawaii processing center next Wednesday.

Earlier this week, an American research group reported that North Korea has begun dismantling its main missile-engine test site, which could be another sign that a thaw is taking place between the two countries.