US again seeks to cancel immigrant's deportation protection

Immigration officials forced by a court order to reinstate a Mexican man’s participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the United States illegally as children are again trying to revoke it.

Daniel Ramirez Medina drew international attention last year when he was placed in deportation proceedings despite his participation in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reinstated his DACA status and work permission in response to a February ruling in a federal class-action lawsuit in California.

Earlier this month, the agency notified Ramirez it intended to revoke his status again, claiming he admitted to having gang ties. An immigration judge has called that claim unfounded.

A federal judge in Seattle will hear arguments May 1.

