UPDATE: Crashes cleared after bringing I-25 to standstill

Crash near North Gate causes problems on Interstate 25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A couple of crashes on Interstate 25 brought multiple southbound lanes to a halt near the Air Force Academy North Gate Wednesday morning.

At least two semi-trailers and five cars were involved in one of the wrecks, according to our crew at the scene. A semi-trailer stopped for a lane closure due to a previous wreck, but the second one didn’t stop in time. That’s when the second semi hit two cars that had slowed for traffic, split through them and then hit other cars.

One woman’s vehicle was wedged between the two trucks. ( PHOTOS ) A viewer video shows one SUV with heavy damage and a person on the ground about 20 yards away. A helicopter was called for a patient, according to the city’s traffic monitor, but the driver was reported to be fine with only minor injuries.

Police said the semi-trailer driver could face a charge for careless driving.

The wreck that caused the first lane closure happened when a vehicle rolled over off the southbound side of I-25. Police said a 17-year-old girl was in critical condition, but it’s not clear what happened to cause the crash because she was unconscious.

(Video submitted by KRDO viewer Alberto Viorato)

All lanes on southbound I-25 were reopened by about 11:35 a.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

