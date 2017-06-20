University of Utah trustees OK new electronic game degree

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah board of trustees has approved a new undergraduate degree in electronic gaming.

The Deseret News reports that faculty hope to launch the new bachelor’s degree with a small group of students in spring 2018.

The Entertainment Arts and Engineering co-founder Roger Altizer says the bachelors will fulfill a growing interest in the subject that’s an increasingly popular and powerful economic force.

The program has offered a master’s degree since 2010. Undergraduate students interested in gaming have so far been taking classes from the School of Computing and the Division of Film Studies.

The new undergraduate degree must also be approved by the Utah State Board of Regents.

(Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com)