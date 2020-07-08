University professor offers bonus to students who 'find a poor Jew' in anti-Semitic lecture: reports

A university professor in Argentina purportedly told his students that he would “give a Christmas bonus to whoever finds a poor Jew” and challenged them to “go fight a Jew for money,” Argentinian media reports.

Professor Esteban Lizondo’s anti-Semitic comments were recorded by a student and posted on social media from an online class on international politics at the 21st Century Business University in Cordoba, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

ARGENTINA PASTOR OPENS ‘WORSHIP BAR’ TO PROTEST CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

The student, who remains unnamed, recorded the lecture and reported the incident to the Cordoba office of the Argentine Jewish umbrella organization DAIA, which complained to the university.

While explaining the creation of the state of Israel, Lizondo said the Jewish State was created in 1948 as a concession to the “Zionist lobby” in exchange for money, one of the videos shows.

Jews, the professor said, “are capable of handling business and financial enterprises, to continue enriching themselves. And not for nothing, go fight a Jew for money.”

DREW BREES’ DETRACTORS LARGELY SILENT OVER DESEAN JACKSON’S ANTI-SEMITIC SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

“Why do you guys think the Nazis killed so many Jews?” he added. “Because of the envy they had. Imagine Germans bleeding to death in a terminal economic crisis, with hyperinflation, and the Jews … they kept getting rich.”

The DAIA said in its complaint that the professor’s comments violate Argentina’s discrimination laws.

In response, the university said it doesn’t tolerate any type of discrimination in the classroom.

“A summary has been started and if these considerations are verified, the maximum sanctions provided in our statute and that are permitted by the Labor Contract Law will be applied,” the university said in a statement, according to Infobae, an Argentinian news outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The world has suffered too much with inconceivable events such as the Holocaust, the disappearances in our country, and aberrant genocides on the planet, so as not to attend to the need to continue promoting the values ​​of tolerance and diversity, bringing to our community a clear message of respect for life and differences,” it added.

Argentina is home to the largest Jewish communities in Latin America, the second largest in the Western hemisphere, according to the latest data published by the American Jewish Year Book.