University of South Florida St. Petersburg mistakenly sends out hundreds of acceptance letters to potential students

A Florida university accidentally sent out more than 400 acceptance letters for applications still under review.

The University of South Florida St. Petersburg sent out some 430 acceptance letters on Saturday to potential students that were quickly revoked, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The applicants said their excitement died quickly after they received a follow-up email that day that stated: “There was an error in the system. Please disregard the previous email.”

Izaiah Harris, 17, a student at Pinellas Park High School, told the Tampa Bay Times he contacted the college after receiving the emails and was told there was an error in the system.

“I’m really confused and time is running out,” Harris said. “This is throwing my plan off because there are decisions I need to make.”

Samantha Santos, who also attends Pinellas Park High, said she was excited to learn she was accepted but became disappointed after receiving the second email.

“Getting the acceptance email fulfilled my dreams,” Santos told the Tampa Bay Times. “When I received the second email, it was like my dreams were crushed.”

Chancellor Martin Tadlock said “human error” caused 680 acceptance emails to be sent out when only 250 applicants were originally admitted.

University spokeswoman Carrie O’Brion said the school was working to contact each applicant who received the erroneous acceptance letter to “discuss possible pathways” for future admission. Tadlock said the school’s rolling admissions means that affected students could be accepted later.

