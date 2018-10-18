University of Idaho sued over response to assault complaints

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) – A former University of Idaho student has filed an antidiscrimination lawsuit against the school contending she faced a hostile environment after reporting a sexual assault by a football player.



The woman filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Idaho seeking an unspecified amount in damages. She’s suing under Title IX, a federal law that bans discrimination based on sex.



The lawsuit contends that the school failed to follow the requirements of Title IX in handling her complaint.



The lawsuit also contends that the school failed to address previous complaints against the football player.



The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they are victims of sex crimes.



The Idaho State Board of Education in August fired the school’s athletic director, Rob Spear, following an investigation into how his department handled sexual assault and harassment complaints.