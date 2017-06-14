Multiple state university officials to ask ed board for game alcohol sales

June 14, 2017 Sydney B. Jensen Regional News

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Officials at University of Idaho, Boise State University and Idaho State University will ask the State Board of Education for permission to allow alcohol sales at home football games this year.

The board denied similar requests from UI and BSU last year.

If the request is granted, the universities would be able to allow alcohol sales at a few specific locations — such as UI’s “Fan Zone” — before games.

UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker told the Lewiston Tribune that the school will also ask the board for clarification on its policy on alcohol consumption in university parking lots. People often bring their own alcoholic beverages to tailgate parties, and Walker said a clarification would allow police to focus on monitoring behavior.

The Board of Education meets Thursday in Coeur d’Alene.

(Information from: Lewiston Tribune, http://www.lmtribune.com)

