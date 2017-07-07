University of Georgia student missing in Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities in Wyoming are continuing to search for a University of Georgia student who went missing while rafting on a river.

Teton County Sheriff’s Lt. Matt Carr previously told local media Oliver Woodward was last seen late Tuesday afternoon in the Snake River Canyon, about a mile south of Hoback Junction. Four others were able to get to shore.

A search effort for Woodward began Tuesday and continued through Thursday.

Woodward’s mother, Julia Woodward, says her son is a graduate of Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Atlanta and is a senior in the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.