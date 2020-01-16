United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Newark after engine problem following takeoff

A United Airlines flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles was forced to return to the New Jersey airport and make an emergency landing Wednesday night after an engine problem, according to a report.

“United 1871 from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles returned to Newark due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally,” United spokeswoman Kimberly Gibbs told NorthJersey.com.

The airline would not specify the problem but a passenger claimed on social media that the engine had sparked and “failed.”

“We are working on changing aircraft to get our customers to their destination as soon as possible,” she added.

Shortly after takeoff, the right wing of the plane sparked and an engine failed, according to a tweet from passenger Nicole Adamo.

“Most terrifying experience of my life. … Flight takes off, Right wing of the plane (where I’m sitting in the aisle seat) sparking & now one engine failed,” she tweeted. “They’re making announcements but I can’t hear anything because people are screaming.”

Upon landing, fire trucks were dispatched to the plane, NorthJersey.com reported.

Passengers were originally scheduled to leave Newark at 7 p.m., but had to wait until midnight for a new flight, the report said.