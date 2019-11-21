Undocumented immigrant charged in hit-and-run death of Vietnam vet

Federal authorities said a man charged in the hit-and-run death of a Vietnam veteran in Pennsylvania earlier this month was living in the United States illegally.

A detainer request was lodged against Nemias Perez Severiano, 31, of Norristown, on Tuesday, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told The Philidelphia Inquirer. ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment Thursday.

Severiano, a Mexican citizen, is suspected of striking Samuel W. Jackson, 67, as he exited his parked car in front of his Norristown home on Nov. 10 and dragging him more than 50 feet. Jackson died at a nearby hospital.

Severiano is charged with being involved with an accident causing death while not licensed, failing to stop and render aid, driving without a license, and other offenses.

A criminal complaint said Severiano told police he consumed seven or eight beers in a restaurant and was “a little drunk” before the incident.

Jackson served with the Marines in Vietnam in 1970 and 1971. He was buried in his uniform.

“No one deserves to die like that,” Doug Franks, a Marine veteran and senior vice commander at a VFW post in a neighboring town, told KYW-TV.

Severiano is being held on $200,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Friday. Under the detainer request, he could be handed over to ICE if he is released from jail.