UN Syria envoy to host Russian, Iranian, Turkish officials

The U.N. envoy for Syria says he will host senior officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey in Geneva next week to discuss efforts to create a constitutional committee that could help one day bring peace to the war-devastated country.

Staffan de Mistura has recently focused his attention on the diplomatic track with the three powers to try to craft a way out of Syria’s seven-year war.

The approach marks a departure from his months of repeatedly hosting delegations from the government and opposition groups for talks in Geneva that largely failed.

De Mistura’s office said Wednesday that the “consultations” among the unspecified officials are to take place in Geneva on Monday and Tuesday. It said he will provide further details at a meeting with reporters on Thursday.