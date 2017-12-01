UN Security Council to hold ministerial meeting on NKorea

Japan has announced it will host a ministerial meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Dec. 15 on North Korea focused on peaceful ways to pressure Pyongyang to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile tests and denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

Japan’s U.N. Ambassador Koro Bessho told a news conference Friday that more must be done beyond the “very robust” sanctions that the council has already imposed targeting the financing and materials for Kim Jong Un’s nuclear and missile programs.

Bessho, this month’s council president, said members are discussing a “product” from the ministerial meeting, but it isn’t clear whether it might be a statement or a resolution.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to brief the council and U.S. officials say Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is likely to attend.