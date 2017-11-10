UN Security Council to discuss worsening Venezuela situation

The United States and Italy have organized an informal Security Council meeting on Venezuela, saying they want to hear first-hand accounts of the deteriorating political, economic and social situation in the oil-rich nation and the humanitarian impact on the region.

A note circulated to council members and obtained Friday by The Associated Press says the meeting on Monday afternoon will also provide an opportunity to discuss the role the international community and regional organizations can play in promoting a political solution and humanitarian access to the needy.

It said speakers at the open meeting will be U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro, Joseph Cornelius Donnelly who heads Caritas International’s U.N. office, and Julio Henriquez, international coordinator of the Foro Penal Venezolano.