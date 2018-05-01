UN Security Council delegation visiting northern Rakhine

The U.N. Security Council delegation is visiting part of northern Rakhine state, from where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled military-led violence.

The 15-member delegation co-led by Security Council President Gustavo Meza-Cuadra was joined by Rakhine state and central government officials on Tuesday’s visit to Maungdaw in northern Rakhine state where the Myanmar government has built reception camps for the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

“The delegation will be visiting Taungpyo and Hla Phoe Khaung reception camps in Maungdaw region,” said Myint Khine, a township administrator of Maungdaw.

Bangladesh and Myanmar have agreed to begin repatriations, but the Rohingya and others are concerned about their safety in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s government agreed to allow the delegates’ visit after previously rejecting U.N. requests for a visit by a special fact-finding committee.