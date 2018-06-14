UN rights office calls for international probe in Kashmir

The U.N. human rights chief is calling for a commission of inquiry to conduct an independent, international investigation into alleged rights violations in Kashmir.

A first U.N. report on the rights situation in the contested region details violations and abuses in both Indian- and Pakistani-held portions of Kashmir, and highlights “chronic impunity for violations committed by security forces.”

It adds to criticism about India’s tactics in Kashmir, saying its security forces used “excessive force that led to unlawful killings” and caused many injuries.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said the conflict “has robbed millions of their basic human rights.”

The report released Thursday, based on remote monitoring, says U.N. investigators have been denied unconditional access to either side of the Line of Control dividing Kashmir.