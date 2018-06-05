UN council expected to back elections in Libya in December

The U.N. Security Council is expected to give its backing to the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya in December.

The council scheduled a meeting Wednesday to adopt a French-drafted presidential statement that would welcome “the momentum generated” by an international conference on Libya hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on May 29.

Libya plunged into chaos following a 2011 uprising that toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Since 2014, the country has been split between rival governments and parliaments in the west and east.

At the Paris conference, rival Libyan leaders agreed on a political roadmap leading to elections on Dec. 10.

The draft statement welcomes their commitment “to work constructively with the U.N. to organize credible and peaceful parliamentary and presidential elections, and to respect the results.”