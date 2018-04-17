UK's May rejects criticism over Syria airstrike decision

British Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected opposition calls for a law requiring Parliament’s approval to commit U.K. forces to military action.

Britain, along with the United States and France, launched airstrikes on Saturday against targets in Syria over a reported chemical weapons attack.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused May of showing a “flagrant disregard” for Parliament by not seeking lawmakers’ approval first.

But May said Corbyn’s demand for a War Powers Act to prevent the government from acting alone “would seriously compromise our national security, our national interests, and the lives of British citizens at home and abroad” by making rapid, small-scale strikes like those taken in Syria impossible.

Corbyn secured an emergency debate on the Syria strikes Tuesday, but it didn’t include a significant vote on the issue.