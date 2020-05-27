Ukrainian woman uses underwear as face mask after service denied at post office: report

A Ukrainian woman has gone viral for removing her panties and wearing them as a face mask after being refused service at a post office, according to a report.

The woman was caught pulling off the stunt on surveillance footage at the Nova Posha post office in Kiev, where she walked up to the counter without a face covering, the Sun reported.

When told that she would not be provided service without a required mask, the flustered woman removed her pants in front of stunned customers — then took off her white panties and placed them over her face.

Witnesses said the woman is a mother of two who was unhappy with safety measures imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, she found a way around it,” one person said in a social media post. “No one has banned the use of panties instead of a mask yet!”

