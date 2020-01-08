Ukrainian plane carrying 180 passengers crashed outside Tehran airport: Iran state media

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 people — including passengers and crew — crashed Wednesday morning shortly after takeoff near the airport in Tehran, according to Iranian state-run television.

There was no immediate information about casualties, according to The Associated Press. The state TV report said the plane had taken off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. Mechanical issues were blamed. Social media posts suggested the plane was en route to Kyiv.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.