Ukraine whistleblower report expected to be released to some lawmakers this afternoon

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, said the whistleblower complaint about a controversial phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian leader is to be transmitted to members and staff of the congressional intelligence panels for their review on Wednesday.

“At 4 o’clock this afternoon, in fact, the DNI [Director of National Intelligence] is going to transmit the complaint to the Intelligence Committee spaces where all the Intelligence Committee members will have an opportunity to read it,” Nunes said.

On a related note, the House is expected to vote on a resolution Wednesday to have the complaint by an unnamed member of the intelligence community be released to Congress before hearings on Thursday with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire are to take place. This as a drive toward impeachment ramps up.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that there will be a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump. Dems have accused him of “unprecedented and highly inappropriate efforts” to discredit the whistleblower and violate the law by not sending the August complaint to Congress. The complaint alleges that Trump tried to persuade Ukrainian President Volodoymyr Zelensky to probe his potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter for possible corruption in exchange for U.S. aid.

The White House released a summary of notes from the July 25 conversation between Trump and Zelensky in hopes of tamping down calls for impeachment.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. who is spearheading the impeachment inquiry, set a Thursday deadline for the White House and State Department to turn over the related whistleblower complaint and other information related to the phone call, cautioning that his committee will issue a subpoena if the request isn’t honored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.