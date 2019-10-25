Ukraine police arrest hacker wanted in US, suspected of stealing $6M from American banks

A 32-year-old man accused of hacking into U.S. financial institutions and stealing more than $6 million was arrested in Ukraine as he was hiding from American authorities.

Police in Kiev said in a statement that the man was arrested Friday hiding out in “one of the most expensive” hotels in the Ukrainian capital city. Police did not release his name nor his nationality but said he was a foreigner.

“The man is suspected of unlawful interference with computer systems, theft and money laundering in especially large amounts,” the statement said.

UKRAINE’S VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY, THE COMEDIAN AND TV STAR AT CENTER OF THE TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ROW

An FBI investigation into the man’s alleged criminal activity began as early as 2010. Earlier this year, U.S. law enforcement authorities asked for Ukraine’s assistance to search and arrest the alleged hacker.

Police said the Ukraine government is considering extraditing the suspect to the United States. Additional information was immediately available.

The arrest comes at a time where the eastern European country is at the center of a U.S. political scandal stemming from a telephone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump focusing partly on whether the president abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government – in this case, Ukraine – to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.