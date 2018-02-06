UK targets people smuggling gang in wide-ranging raids

British police are conducting a series of raids against a suspected people smuggling network bringing migrants across the English Channel.

Officials say some 350 officers took part in raids in several parts of southern England.

They targeted roughly 20 addresses Tuesday after a yearlong investigation supported by authorities in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Officials say the suspects include Kurdish organized crime members. One suspect has been arrested but has not been charged or identified.

Authorities say the suspects brought migrants into Britain in trusts and charged up to 10,000 pounds ($14,000) for transport across the Channel.

Car washes were also targeted as possible money laundering sites.