UK suspends extradition arrangements with Hong Kong after China’s national security law imposed

The British government has suspended its extradition arrangements with Hong Kong – a move that comes after China imposed its tough new national security law.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said there are concerns regarding China’s new law, as well as the country’s alleged human rights abuses, particularly in regard to the treatment of the Uighur minority.

“We will protect our vital interests,” he said. “We will stand up for our values and we will hold China to its international obligations.

Raab said an arms embargo on China will also be extended to include Hong Kong.

The U.K. followed the example of the United States, Australia and Canada by suspending extradition arrangements with the territory.

