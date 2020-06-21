UK stabbing attack that left 3 dead being treated as terror incident, police say

The stabbing rampage in a British park that left three people dead is now being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.

Dean Haydon, the U.K.’s coordinator for counterterrorism policing, said Sunday morning that counterterror detectives were taking over the investigation into the attack in the town of Reading, west of London.

Three people were killed and three others seriously injured when a 25-year-old man, who is in custody, went on a rampage in Reading’s Forbury Gardens Park on Saturday evening.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.