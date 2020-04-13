UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for coronavirus after hospital release

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for the coronavirus, his spokesman, James Slack, said Monday, one day after he was released from the hospital.

Johnson was discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday and then went to Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, around 40 miles northwest of the capital.

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ on April 5 after his condition worsened and he was transferred the following day to its intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator. He spent three nights there before moving back to a regular hospital ward.

