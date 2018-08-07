Facebook
Twitter
Google+
YouTube
Home
Shows
Podcasts
Regional News
Local Events
Contact
Station Information
Feedback
Jobs
Internships
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Advertise on KID
Latest News
[ August 7, 2018 ]
UK politician Boris Johnson draws ire with burqa comments
World News
[ August 7, 2018 ]
Iran crowds reportedly chant 'death to the dictator!' as US sanctions increase economic unrest
World News
[ August 7, 2018 ]
Wildfires torment Portugal, Spain as France feels the heat
World News
[ August 7, 2018 ]
The Latest: UK jury convicts jet ski migrant smugglers
World News
[ August 7, 2018 ]
Democratic senator breaks with liberals on abolishing ICE: 'Terrible idea'
Politics
[ August 7, 2018 ]
Greece's PM promises full investigation of deadly fire
World News
[ August 7, 2018 ]
Georgia bachelor party guest drowns after trying to hold his breath under water at lake, police say
National News
[ August 7, 2018 ]
Colorado hail storm kills 2 animals at zoo, injures 14 people
National News
[ August 7, 2018 ]
California Sikh man 'heinously' attacked while placing road signs for GOP congressman, police say
Politics
[ August 7, 2018 ]
German couple convicted of rape, online sale of young son
World News
Home
World News
UK politician Boris Johnson draws ire with burqa comments
UK politician Boris Johnson draws ire with burqa comments
August 7, 2018
KID News
World News
Previous
Iran crowds reportedly chant 'death to the dictator!' as US sanctions increase economic unrest
Rich Broadcasting © 2017
EEO
Outreach Application
Contest Rules
Privacy Policy
Public File KID-AM
KIDJ-FM
KIDG-FM