UK police seek 2 brothers in connection to 39 truck deaths as investigation widens

British detectives are searching for two brothers from Northern Ireland in connection to the deaths of 39 people found inside a refrigerated trailer in southeastern England.

Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher Hughes, 34, are both wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking, Essex Police said Tuesday. The brothers are from Armagh in Northern Ireland, but also have connections to the Republic of Ireland.

“This is a case where 39 men and women have tragically died and support from the community is going to be vital to help bring those responsible to justice,” Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said in a statement. He called finding and speaking to the brothers “crucial” to their investigation.

The bodies of 31 men and eight women were found inside the truck container last week at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, a town about 25 miles east of London.

The victims, who are believed to come from Asia, have yet to be identified by police.

Maurice Robinson, the 25-year-old driver, was arrested after the bodies were discovered. Robinson, also from Northern Ireland, was charged Saturday with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering. He is next due in court on Nov. 25.

A man and a woman, both 38, and a 48-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people. They have since been released on bail until November, police said.

