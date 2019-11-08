UK police searching for $1M worth of 'adult toys' stolen from delivery truck

Police in England are appealing to the public for answers as more than $1 million worth of “adult toys” remain missing after they were stolen from the back of a truck at a rest stop in September.

According to the Northamptonshire Police, a semi-truck traveling from Felixstowe to Kettering on Sept. 18 was broken into sometime between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. after the driver reportedly pulled over at a rest stop between Highway A14 and Broughton village.

The thieves made off with an estimated $1.3 million worth of “adult toys,” which were set to arrive at a sex toy manufacturer facility on Cunliffe Dr. in Kettering.

The company, Rocks-Off Limited, issued a statement on Facebook on Thursday saying that some of the products were “bound for the U.S.A” and, as a result of the theft, they will have to “go back into production.”

“We have been shipping and manufacturing products for over 18 years and never have we ever experienced a theft of this kind in our trading history,” the statement read.

“We ship to customers all over the world and our brand is well known. Some of the products were bound for the USA and the packing is bespoke to our customer so clearly these products can be identified if they were to become available or offered in the UK,” the company added.

It was not immediately clear if the bandits made off with just the products or the entire trailer.