UK police bust party attended by dozens of people, complete with karaoke machine

Police in the United Kingdom said officers “were in absolute shock” when they found 25 adults and children flouting a lockdown order by having a party “with speakers and karaoke” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Derby police said the partygoers left and officers “dealt with” the hosts.

“It is clear people are still having complete disregard for the government advice and rules,” the department posted Saturday, along with images of a pair of music speakers and a large table featuring beer, wine, liquor, salads, cold cuts and cake. “It is clear people are still having complete disregard for the Government advice and rules.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all nonessential businesses closed and banned gatherings for three weeks in an effort to contain the rapidly-spreading virus.

Officials in the region have stepped up enforcement of the lockdown order after people were seen gathering in groups inside parks and walking around town.