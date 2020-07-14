UK parliament meeting hilariously interrupted by Rojo the cat: 'Put your tail down'

A virtual U.K. parliament meeting was hilariously interrupted by an unexpected guest.

The face of John Nicolson, a parliament member for Ochil & South Perthshire speaking about the benefits of putting subtitles on children’s television, was temporarily blocked Tuesday as his cat’s tail waved across the screen.

“I apologize for my cat’s tail,” Nicolson first told his colleagues as the feline walked in front of the camera.

The sight was met with laughter as Nicolson tried to keep his composure.

Yet the chuckles continued as the cat refused to step out of the spotlight.

“Rojo, put your tail down, please,” Nicolson then said while batting at the cat – which resulted in more laughs.

Eventually, Rojo moved on, and the meeting of the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee continued as planned.

Video from the meeting has since gone viral.