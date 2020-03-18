UK moves to close all schools indefinitely after 32 more die of coronavirus

U.K. officials on Wednesday announced that all schools will be closed indefinitely starting Friday in response to the coronavirus that took an additional 32 lives.

The announcement from education secretary Gavin Williams mirrored similar measures already taken in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Schools for children of parents who work in essential public services or are disadvantaged will keep their doors open, the BBC reported.

Speaking from 10 Downing Street during a press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the need to move further and faster if tighter rules are required.

“Looking at where we are now, we think now that we must apply further downward pressure on that upward curve by closing the schools,” he said. “So, I can announce today … that after schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon, they will remain closed for the vast majority of pupils until further notice.”

The prime minister also confirmed that “exams will not take place as planned in May and June, though we will make sure that pupils get the qualifications they need and deserve for their academic career.”

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.K. rose to more than 2,600 on Wednesday, with at least 72 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The government has pledged to more than double its tests being carried out to 25,000 a day.