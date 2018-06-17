UK legislator who blocked 'upskirting' law says he favors it

The British legislator who singlehandedly blocked a proposal to make taking “upskirting” photos illegal says he favors the proposed law but stopped it because of the way it was introduced in Parliament.

Conservative Party lawmaker Christopher Chope ended his silence on the matter Sunday, telling the Bournemouth Daily Echo he stopped the bill because of his long opposition to bills proposed by backbench lawmakers rather than the government.

He objected when the bill was put forward in Parliament Friday, ending the debate and angering Prime Minister Theresa May and others who want upskirting to be made a criminal offense.

Upskirting involves taking a photo or video under someone’s clothing without their consent. It has become common with the spread of smartphones.

Supporters plan to try again in July.