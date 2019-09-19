UK gambling site has more bets for Hillary Clinton winning Dem nomination than anyone actually running

Hillary Clinton may say she is not seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but British betters are apparently not convinced, with one site getting more wagers on her than for any of the declared candidates.

UK bookmaker Ladbroke allows people to put money on the race, and according to Matthew Shaddick, head of their political betting division, the former First Lady and Secretary of State is currently leading the pack when it comes to the number of bets people have made.

“We’re baffled, to be honest,” Shaddick told Newsweek. “We’ve taken more bets on her to be the Democratic candidate than any of the other runners.”

The site currently has Clinton’s betting odds at 20 to 1, placing her alone in seventh place as far as best odds. That is ahead of most of the people actually running, including Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Another former first lady who is not running for president is also getting better odds than some of the people in the race. Michelle Obama currently has odds of 100 to 1, ahead of candidates including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, author Marianne Williamson, and billionaire Tom Steyer, who are each at 200 to 1.

Ladbrokes currently has Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as the front-runner with 6 to 4 odds, with former Vice President Joe Biden at 5 to 2, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at 5 to 1, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16 to 1.

Of all of them, it’s the 2016 nominee Clinton that Shaddick says would hurt his site the most.

“She would be by far the worst result for us—i.e., the one we would lose most money on,” Shaddick said. “Hence, her odds have come in from 50/1 to 20/1.”

Nevertheless, he does not understand why people are betting on her.

“I’ve seen some speculation about what might happen if Biden had to drop out for some reason—perhaps that would leave a space for her to occupy in the field?” Shaddick said. “Doesn’t really convince me as a good reason, though.”