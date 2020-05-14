UK couple arrested after police find suitcases filled with human remains

A couple has been arrested near the Forest of Dean in the United Kingdom after police found human remains in two suitcases, police said Thursday.

A member of the public called the police about a vehicle shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday based on “its manner of driving,” according to the Gloucestershire Police.

After police located the vehicle, they found a woman in her 20s from Birmingham and a man in his 30s from Wolverhampton, England, a city just north of Birmingham. Police said they were carrying two suitcases that reportedly contained human remains.

The couple was arrested and have been held in custody since late Tuesday night, police said.

Gloucestershire officers were granted a 36-hour magistrate’s extension in order to continue to be allowed to question the couple.

Investigating officers believe there was only one victim, a woman whose identity has not yet been released due to ongoing forensic examinations.

“The nature of this incident is distressing and we’re working around the clock to fully understand what has happened,” Senior Investigating Officer John Turner said. “Someone’s life has been lost and our priority is to identify the victim and get answers for her family.”

“Our Major Crime Investigation Team is working in collaboration with the West Midlands Police homicide team to carry out further [inquiries],” Turner added.

According to the local media outlet Gloustershire Live, the main road A4136 between Forest Dean and Wales remains closed as police continue their investigation.

“Searches have taken place in the surrounding area for evidence gathering and, contrary to media reports, no remains have been found as part of these searches,” Turner said.