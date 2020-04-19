UK coast guard performs 'socially distanced' rescue after rockfall strands 8 on beach amid coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A U.K. coast guard team carried out a “socially distanced” rescue Saturday after a cliff collapsed in the path of eight people and one dog walking on a beach during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said.

In a multi-agency response, the coast guard, lifeboat crews, police and firefighters rushed to the popular seaside resort of Shanklin on the Isle of Wight over fears that some of the walkers might be trapped under the rockfall, HM Coast Guard said.

The rescuers arrived and found that no one was injured. However, the rocks were still falling from the cliff, effectively trapping the walkers on the beach, the Ventnor Coast Guard Rescue Team said.

Following “social-distancing procedures,” the coast guard took the stranded walkers onto a lifeboat and brought them to safety, officials said.

The walkers were in two different groups and were following social distancing measures during their daily exercise, said David Barker-Hurden, Senior Maritime Operations Officer for HM Coast Guard.

“There is nothing to suggest these two separate groups were breaking lockdown rules,” said Barker-Hurden. “They were socially distancing from each other on a walk near to their homes.”

“We’re thankful that no one has been injured in the incident and that people did the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the coast guard,” he said.

Britain has been under a strict lockdown since March 23, with schools, restaurants and nonessential businesses all closed. Brits are only allowed to leave for essential trips and short exercise — something that has been strictly enforced by police.

The COVID-19 virus has so far sickened 121,168 people in the U.K., killing 16,095 as of Sunday.