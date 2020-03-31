UK boy, 13, is country's youngest patient to die from coronavirus, officials say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The United Kingdom lost its youngest victim to coronavirus on Monday, a 13-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions, officials said.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab died without his family in isolation at Kings College Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

Relatives told Sky News the boy from Brixton in South London started showing coronavirus symptoms on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital. His test result came back positive the following day and he was placed on a ventilator and then into a medically induced coma.

“We are beyond devastated,” the family said in a statement. “To our knowledge he had no underlying health conditions.”

Earlier, NHS England said that a 19-year-old, believed to be the country’s youngest victim at the time, died after testing positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, the United Kingdom reported its biggest daily increase in deaths from the virus — 381 in 24 hours. So far, the U.K. has faced 1,793 deaths related to coronavirus.

During the government’s daily briefing, Cabinet minister Michael Gove called the latest increase in deaths “deeply shocking.”

“Now is absolutely not the time for people to imagine there can be any relaxation or slackening” of lockdown measures, he said, according to the BBC.