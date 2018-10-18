UCLA investigates alleged sexual assault at frat party

The UCLA Police Department on Thursday appealed to the public in its search for a man who allegedly committed sexual assault against a female student at a party last Friday, The Los Angeles Times reported.

A university student, whose identity was not released, told police that she was assaulted at an off-campus fraternity part last Friday around 12:30 a.m., campus police Lt. Kevin Kilgore said.

The student described the man as either Persian or Indian, aged 18 to 23, with medium height and build, according to The Times. She told police he was wearing black pants and a T-shirt with a “tuxedo photo” on it.

Kilgore said the name of the fraternity “is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.”

UCLA police are asking anyone with information to call its detective unit at (310) 825-1491.