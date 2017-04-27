U.S. monuments under review by executive order

National monuments in 13 U.S. states and territories are now under review after President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order Wednesday, April 26.

According to the order, the Secretary of the Interior must review all national monument designations or expansions made since January 1, 1996. Monuments under review must also cover more than 100,000 acres.

Among the states with monuments up for evaluation under the order are Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington, according to the Washington Post.

Two U.S. territories also are home to monuments under review, American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.

Since 1996, three U.S. presidents have established national monuments, according to the National Park Service.