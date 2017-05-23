Two teenagers killed in collision

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — Two teenagers have died after two vehicles collided on 45th and 17th, Monday, May 22.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department says one of the vehicles, a 1995 Geo Tracker, appeared to have been West bound on 17th S. and failed to yield to a 2005 Chevy Tahoe that was South bound. The Geo Tracker had three occupants, all 15-years-old. The Chevy Tahoe was driven by a 31-year-old woman.

Two of the teenagers, a boy and a girl, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Emergency personnel transported a male teenage passenger of the Geo Tracker and the 31-year-old driver of the Tahoe to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is still ongoing and names will not be released at this time.