Two suspects held in fatal shooting at Georgia graduation ceremony

Two people have been arrested in connection with Friday night’s fatal shooting that followed a high school graduation ceremony in Jonesboro, Ga.

One woman was killed and another was injured when shots rang out in a parking lot of a performing arts center where students of the Perry Career Academy, an alternative high school, received their diplomas, police said.

“We are saddened that such an incident has occurred that overshadows such a positive ceremony involving an exceptional group of graduating seniors,” Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a statement.

“We are saddened that such an incident has occurred that overshadows such a positive ceremony involving an exceptional group of graduating seniors.” – Morcease Beasley, superintendent, Clayton County (Ga.) Public Schools

Two shooters had begun firing at one another following an argument, according to police.

Marcena Davis, a spokeswoman for the Clayton County Police Department, confirmed the arrests, but said the suspects’ names and charges were not being released yet, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The arrests were made after investigators interviewed several people late into the night, Davis said.

Jonesboro is about 20 miles south of Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.