Two semis overturn on Utah highway as winter storm brings winds of up to 150 mph

Two semi trucks overturned in Utah on Wednesday as the state was slammed by a winter storm that brought with it winds of up to 150 mph.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the southbound side of I-15 at mile marker 61 near Cedar City Wednesday afternoon where officers found a massive semi-truck had been “blown over.”

“High-profile vehicles beware: some serious winds throughout our state right now,” highway patrol said in a tweet.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the trailer of the truck was empty at the time of the crash.

Just a half-hour later, officers alerted holiday drivers to another overturned semi that was “blown over” on the same highway near mile marker 68.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the state that is expected to remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday.

Strong winds of up to 150 mph continued to blow through the southwestern regions of the state Thursday afternoon with forecasters estimating a total snowfall of 4 – 8 inches on top of preexisting snow.