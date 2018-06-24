Two police officers reported shot in San Diego; 1 suspect in custody

June 24, 2018 KID News National News
Officers surrounded a San Diego apartment complex where a gunman, reportedly in his 30s, barricaded himself inside, a report said.

Officers surrounded a San Diego apartment complex where a gunman, reportedly in his 30s, barricaded himself inside, a report said.  (.)

Two police officers were shot Saturday night during a standoff in San Diego, authorities said. 

Officers surrounded an apartment complex where a gunman, reportedly in his 30s, barricaded himself inside, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported

The surrounding street was blocked off. 

Around 11 p.m., a SWAT team went in. Approximately 20 minutes later, authorities had taken a suspect into custody. 

But it was later confirmed that suspect was not the shooter. 

At least one person was transferred to a hospital. That person’s medical condition was not known.

This is a developing story.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.