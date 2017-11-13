Two People Killed in Jerome Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 150 W and 100 N in Jerome, County at around 9:29 p.m. Saturday.

Idaho State Police said Shentash L. Bybee, 20, of Rexburg was driving a 2007 BMW 323 northbound on 150 W. Luis V. Ortiz Vega, 48, of Jerome was driving eastbound on 100 N. in a 2006 Dodge Caravan.

Investigators said Bybee failed to yield for a stop sign and crashed with Ortiz Vega’s vehicle.

Bybee was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s in Jerome. Her passengers, Michal J. Wornell, 29, of Twin Falls and Cole A. Hatcher, 23 of Jerome, were taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise by air ambulance.

Ortiz Vega and two juveniles in his vehicle were transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. One juvenile was taken to St. Luke’s in Jerome. One juvenile died of injuries at the hospital. Martina E. Rivera Sandoval, 44, of Jerome died of her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The intersection was blocked for about five and a half hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.